19-year-old convicted in fatal 2025 Highway 172 shooting

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 19-year-old man has been convicted of the shooting and killing of a 60-year-old man on Highway 172 in Ashwaubenon in August of 2025.

Court records show a plea hearing was held Tuesday for Ji-Gwe-Mko Layton at the Brown County Courthouse, where he was convicted of second-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon. The 19-year-old was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the murder.

Layton was arrested last August while carrying a gun in a ditch near the I-41 and Highway 172 interchange. According to a criminal complaint, Layton admitted to officers that he shot and killed a 60-year-old man because he believed the man was going to rob his safe.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.