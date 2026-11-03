1 killed, 1 injured in I-43 rollover

BROWN COUNTY (NBC26) — One person died and another suffered severe injuries after a two-vehicle rollover on I-43 on Tuesday morning.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office said it happened near Town Hall Road just before noon.

Investigators say that a vehicle pulling a trailer was heading northbound when it lost control and hit a vehicle traveling south.

A third person was also hurt, according to officials.

Meanwhile, I-43 south is closed between County Highway MM and State Highway 96 while investigators process the scene.