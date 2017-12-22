Cause of death officially released for Las Vegas shooter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Clark County Coroner confirmed on December 21 that Las Vegas massacre gunman Stephen Paddock died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a suicide.

The Coroner also released the cause and manner of death for each of the 58 victims. In each case, the cause was related to gunshot wounds and the manner was ruled a homicide.

An initial autopsy on Paddock's body was first completed back in October, where the Coroner reportedly didn't find anything out of the ordinary.

The cause and manner of death was delayed because Paddock's brain tissue was being examined by the Stanford University Department of Pathology.