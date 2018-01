ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Legendary Singer and songwriter James Taylor and his All-Star Band with special guest Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt and her band are coming to the Resch Center for one night only.

Tickets for the June 23rd concert go on sale Friday January 19th at 10 a.m. at ReschCenter.com, Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center and by phone at 800-895-0071.

Tickets are $103 and $69.