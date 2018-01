APPLETON, Wis. - The national tour of HAMILTON is coming the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton for the 2019-2020 season.

We have been asked for HAMILTON by so many of our patrons and we are thrilled to have a timeline to provide to them,” said Fox Cities P.A.C. president Maria Van Laanen said in a press release to NBC26. “We are very excited to share this award-winning, innovative production with our audiences.”

Exact dates and how to purchase group and single tickets will be announced at a later date.