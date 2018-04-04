Howard-Suamico School District referendum passes

The referendum will help to add 30 teaching positions to reduce, "class sizes, cover facility maintenance and to close the salary gap for employees."
"We are grateful for the results of this election and for the ongoing engagement and support of our community. The results affirm the work of the Board of Education and the Task Force in developing this plan for our students, staff, and schools," said Damian LaCroix, HSSD superintendent. "We take stewardship of our community resources seriously. We are grateful for the trust of our residents. This investment enables us to take an important step forward in addressing critical needs."
District leaders say the property tax rate will not increase.
Voters rejected a $4M school referendum last year.