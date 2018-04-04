Guy Zima loses county supervisor, city alderperson races

Light Snow / Windy
GREEN BAY, Wis. - After serving on city council for about 40 years, Guy Zima is defeated by Brian Johnson.
Johnson grabs 53 percent of the vote while Zima falls short at around 46 percent.
Zima also lost his race for county supervisor. Megan Borchardt defeats the veteran politician 53 percent to 47 percent.
Zima had recently drawn fire for a scandal that sent him in front of the ethics board.
He's is accused of bullying city employees and making inappropriate sexual comments.
Zima has denied those allegations.