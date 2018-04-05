'Homemade explosives lab' found at Beaver Dam apartment

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) - Court records say an investigator looking into a fatal explosion at a Beaver Dam apartment building found what he described as a homemade explosives laboratory.

In unsealed search warrant records, state investigator Kevin Heimerl says he found 13 jars of the explosive TATP. WKOW-TV reports Heimerl says containers labeled TATP were also recovered from an apartment garage.

The explosion last month killed 28-year-old Benjamin Morrow. The records say instructions for making homemade bombs were also found in Morrow's apartment. Authorities say they also found white supremacist literature in his bedroom.

The explosion in Morrow's apartment eventually led authorities to burn down the building because the chemicals were too volatile to remove.