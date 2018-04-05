Department of Health warns of serious reactions to "fake weed"

“These recent cases of severe bleeding are evidence of the risks associated with synthetic cannabinoids and the harm these products can cause,” said State Health Officer Karen McKeown in a press release. “We are working with state and local partners to make people aware of these dangers and identify potential cases in Wisconsin.”
The fake weed is not one drug, DHS says. They are hundreds of different chemicals that are either sprayed on to dried plant material or sold as liquids to be vaped.
Officials say the products are unsafe and unpredictable. They can cause harmful, or even life-threatening, injuries.
They say you should call 911 or go to the hospital if someone you know has a serious reaction.