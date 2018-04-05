Crews investigate house fire in Morrison

TOWN OF MORRISON, Wis. - A fire at a home in the Town of Morrison caused heavy smoke damage.

No one was home when the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters are not sure how many people live at the home.

Crews arrived and traced the fire to a back bedroom.

"They didn't open up the door until it was all set and hoses were ready," said Chief Bill Lasee with the Morrison Volunteer Fire Deparment. "When they opened up the door they saw flames coming out of the bedromos o they entered and knocked it down."

The fire's damage was not enough to be a total loss.

Crews were on scene investigating Thursday morning.