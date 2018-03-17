Green Lake Sheriff: Don't walk out on ice

BEYER'S COVE, Wis. - A Princeton man, 79, refused medical care after falling through the ice Friday afternoon on Big Green Lake.

The man fell through the ice near Beyer's Cove around 3 p.m. A bystander and deputy attempted to rescue the man with a canoe, bringing him back to shore.

The victim refused medical transportation to a hospital and was not injured, a police report said.

"While ice is never considered completely safe, this late in the year even foot travel upon our local ice should not be attempted," Sheriff Mark Podoll said.

"This could have gone a tragic direction if it weren't for the actions of a local citizen who acted quickly and made a big difference in this positive outcome," Podoll added.

The victim is expected to survive.