Green Bay Police recover person from East River

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay police say investigators and the dive team recovered a body from the East River on Thursday afternoon. However, it's not the first time investigators have been on scene.



"Based on the leads that we've got from missing person's complaint, we come out here proactively," Captain Kevin Warych said. "The chief was out here as of yesterday."



Warych says leads first came in the middle of December. They aren't sure yet if the body pulled is related to those missing person's reports because they haven't identified the body.



"At this point, all we have is a body," Warych said. "Due to the condition of the body, we're unable to identify who it is."



Warych said the body has been turned over to the medical examiner's office for identification. Then police will continue their investigation.



"If it is a missing persons, we will investigate why the person went missing and backtrack that persons life in time to the point where he was reported missing to determine if any criminal activity occurred," Warych said.



Chief Smith said that at this time there does not appear to be evidence of foul play. He and the department hope to learn more Friday.