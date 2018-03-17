Man responsible for firing multiple rounds outside southside Appleton apartment complex arrested

The man responsible for firing multiple rounds outside a southside apartment complex has been arrested.

Investigators have determined a 32 year-old man was responsible for firing at least six rounds from a handgun, during a physical altercation involving his half-brother and another man. The Appleton Police Department and Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team are continuing to search the Fox River at S. Lawe Street, looking for the weapon.

The altercation appears to be related to an incident of domestic violence reported to the Appleton Police Department last week. Thursday, the half-brother of the shooter was engaged in a physical altercation with another man. The shooter fired several rounds at the man fighting with his half-brother. He fired additional rounds as the man ran from the scene. A number of those rounds were found to have gone through the walls of a nearby apartment, which was occupied by a couple and their young children. They were not injured.

The Appleton Police Department has identified the vehicles seen leaving the scene and has impounded the vehicle used by the men in custody. Several other people involved in the original altercation have also been identified. Investigators are returning to the apartment complex to look for additional evidence.

The 32-year-old Appleton man, has been confined at the Winnebago County Jail. Investigators are requesting charges of Eluding, Felon in Possession of a Gun, Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and six counts of Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Another man, a 24-year-old Appleton resident, is also confined at the Winnebago County Jail. Charges of Obstructing, Felon in Possession of a Gun, Damage to Property and Disorderly Conduct are being requested for Hooks.

Investigators anticipate additional charges with the continuation of their investigation.

If there is anyone else with information about the incident, they are asked to call Sgt. Schira at the Appleton Police Department (920) 832-5500. If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, please consider using the “REPORT” feature on the APD phone app.