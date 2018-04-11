Green Bay Packers announce 2018 preseason schedule

The Packers only preseason wins against the Titans came in 2002 and 2005.
This schedule is also strikingly similar to the 2014 preseason schedule which featured the Titans, Raiders, Chiefs and Rams. The Packers went 3-1 that year and kept that success going into the regular season with a 12-4 finish and an eventual loss to the Seahawks in the Conference Championship.
The 2018 preseason should give Packer fans a better idea of who will be Aaron Rodgers backup quarterback.
After starting 9 games last year and finishing with a 3-6 record, Brett Hundley could have his role usurped by the newly acquired DeShone Kizer.
A preseason matchup up to watch will be week three against the Raiders. New head coach Jon Gruden was a Packers assistant coach under Mike Holmgren from 1992 to 1994.