ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker, R-Wis., is expected to advocate for his School Safety Plan Tuesday in Ashwaubenon.

This comes in response to the recent school shooting in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 people dead including students and staff.

Walker said in a statement, “No child, parent or teacher should ever have to feel unsafe in school.”

Tuesday at Valley View Elementary, he'll outline how he plans to make that happen.

Walker's seven-point plan includes creating an office of school safety under the state department of justice.

The governor says the office would provide training and other resources for schools across the state.

The plan also includes 100 million dollars in grants for school resource officers and other safety help.

Walker says it also would encourage cooperation between schools and law enforcement, by insuring live streams can be shared without violating the state's pupil privacy laws.

Here’s the full list of proposals in the plan:

Establishing the Office of School Safety under the Wisconsin Department of Justice

Creating a $100 million School Safety Grant Program under the Office of School Safety

Requiring mandatory reporting for any threats of school violence

Amending bullying statute to include prompt parental notification

Incorporating Trauma-Informed Care (TIC) and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) into training programs

Strengthening school safety plan requirements

Encouraging cooperation with local law enforcement

Walker is expected to begin his tour of Valley View at just after 8:30 a.m.