Oshkosh North, Kaukauna, Roncalli win state championships in boys basketball

MADISON, Wis. - The Oshkosh North Spartans, Kaukauna Galloping Ghosts, and Roncalli Jets all won a WIAA State Championship in boys basketball on Saturday.

Oshkosh North defeated Brookfield East, 61-44 in the Division 1 Championship. It was the Spartans' first boys basketball title in school history.

Kaukauna beat Milwaukee Washington 76-74 in the Division 2 Championship thanks to a last second shot from senior point guard Jordan McCabe who finished with a game-high 32 points 10 assists and 9 rebounds. Kaukauna also won a state championship in 2016.

The Roncalli Jets defeated the Marathon Red Raiders 53-37 in the Division 4 Championship.