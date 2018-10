WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. - A family member has set up a GoFundMe account for a little boy found dead in a river.

The Iola boy was reported missing and the search was called off over the weekend. On Sunday, deputies with the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office say that volunteers found the body of the missing boy in the Little Wolf River.

A cousin of the family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs. More than $8,000 has been raised so far.