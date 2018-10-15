UPDATE: Body of missing boy found in river

TOWN OF HARRISON, Wis. - UPDATE - Deputies say that volunteers have found the body of the missing boy in the Little Wolf River.

The name of the boy and his family are being withheld pending notification to family members.

Waupaca County Sheriffs office is discontinuing the search for a one and a half year old child in the Town of Harrison. Deputies say, the child went missing from his home, at 3:30 pm on Saturday. The Waupaca County Sheriffs office has been assisted by more than 20 other departments including several K9 Units.

A call for volunteers was put out in the morning just after midnight, on Saturday on the department's Facebook page.

At 8:30 am Sunday, the department posted on Facebook, that they are stopping all ground search efforts, and no additional information would be released.