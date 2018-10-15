UPDATE: Body of missing boy found in river

NBC26 Staff
10:43 AM, Oct 14, 2018
1:55 AM, Oct 15, 2018

Deputies say that volunteers have found the body of the missing boy in the Little Wolf River.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOWN OF HARRISON, Wis. - UPDATE - Deputies say that volunteers have found the body of the missing boy in the Little Wolf River.

The name of the boy and his family are being withheld pending notification to family members.

Waupaca County Sheriffs office is discontinuing the search for a one and a half year old child in the Town of Harrison. Deputies say, the child went missing from his home, at 3:30 pm on Saturday. The Waupaca County Sheriffs office has been assisted by more than 20 other departments including several K9 Units.

A call for volunteers was put out in the morning just after midnight, on Saturday on the department's Facebook page.

At 8:30 am Sunday, the department posted on Facebook, that they are stopping all ground search efforts, and no additional information would be released.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top