Former Wisconsin attorney general dies at age 82

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin Attorney General Bronson La Follette has died at age 82.

Joyce-Ryan Funeral Home, in Madison, said funeral arrangements for La Follette were being finalized Friday.

La Follette, who passed away Thursday, was first elected attorney general in 1964 and served two consecutive 2-year terms. He was elected again in 1976 and served three 4-year terms. He ran for governor in 1968 but lost to incumbent Gov. Warren Knowles.

La Follette was son of U.S. Sen. Robert La Follette Jr. and grandson of U.S. Sen. Robert La Follette Sr., also known as “Fighting Bob” La Follette.

He retired from public service in 1986 and lived in Madison.

Gov. Scott Walker called La Follette “a dedicated public servant for several decades.”