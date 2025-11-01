FoodShare benefits delayed in Wisconsin due to federal government shutdown

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — Wisconsin FoodShare recipients will experience delays in receiving their November benefits as the state waits for federal funding during the ongoing government shutdown, according to the Department of Health Services website.

The state says it is still waiting for the federal government to release funding for the grocery assistance program. Despite federal judges in two states ruling Friday that the government likely must pay for at least partial benefits this month, Wisconsin says benefits will remain delayed while court cases continue.

FoodShare users can still access any remaining money on their Quest cards from previous months while they wait for November benefits to be processed.

The state has promised to work quickly to add November benefits once federal funding is released. Wisconsin will notify members through text messages and the MyAccess app when benefits become available.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency Friday as nearly 700,000 Wisconsinites are set to lose food assistance benefits.

In a social media post announcing the executive order, Evers is directs state agencies to crack down on price gouging as families scramble to afford groceries without assistance.

Unlike other states, Wisconsin's governor cannot appropriate emergency funding without approval from the Republican-controlled legislature, limiting the state's ability to provide immediate relief.

Evers urges Wisconsinites to contact their congressional representatives to demand an end to the shutdown.