Trump plans to skip GOP debate in Milwaukee, opting for Tucker Carlson interview instead: Reports

MILWAUKEE — Former President Donald Trump plans to skip the Republican debate in Milwaukee and instead opt for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, according to NBC News.

Citing multiple unnamed sources, NBC News reports in the last 24 hours Trump told people he has made up his mind to skip the debate. He also posted to Truth Social on Thursday, saying he is polling well ahead of his rivals and that "Reagan didn't do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate?"

Trump has been asking aids, associates and rally crowds about whether or not he should attend the GOP debate.

The New York Times was the first to report the news on Friday.

The first two debates in the Republican presidential primary race are sponsored by the Republican National Committee. Skipping the first debate could be a "major affront" to the RNC and to Fox News, which is moderating the debate, according to the NYT.

In an interview with our news partners at WTMJ Radio on Friday, Republican Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, "he has not told me either way. I think he will keep all of us guessing until the very last minute, because that is what he is good at."

McDaniel continued, saying, "It has gone back and forth with him, I know that he has a campaign team that very much doesn't think he should debate. He has a big enough lead to not do it. I feel differently, I think that the beginning of the general election starts as well, and anyone on our primary stage seeking the nomination is also taking their message and their contrast to Joe Biden to not just Republicans but independents."

Tucker Carlson used to be Fox News' top star before he was fired. He has been trying to find ways to stay in the spotlight and abide by his Fox News contract that forbids him from working in a similar television environment. Carlson is still getting paid by Fox News. Fox News previously sent him a cease and desist letter after he aired videos on X (formerly Twitter). Rumors have already swirled Trump might do some kind of X/Twitter-based interview with Carlson.

The timing of the Carlson interview remains unclear. Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chairwoman, has privately urged Trump to attend, traveling to his New Jersey golf course to even pitch in person.

Currently, the following candidates are qualified to attend: Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Chris Christie, and Doug Burgum.

The Biden reelection campaign issued the following statement: