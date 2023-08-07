These 7 candidates are currently eligible for the Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — In just a couple weeks, Republican presidential hopefuls will take the debate stage in Milwaukee.

David Young of Delavan knows he’ll vote Republican in 2024, but he says he has yet to decide who he wants to be on the ballot.

"We haven't really talked about any of the candidates,” he said.

“How pivotal are the debates going to be in making that decision?” TMJ4 reporter Ben Jordan asked.

"It's a very important debate because what's going on now isn't working,” Young replied.

"Let's just say if I had a dollar for every person that asked me about the debate I would be a very wealthy person,” said Hilario Deleon.

Deleon is the chairman of the Republican Party of Milwaukee County. He says the upcoming Milwaukee debate is a hot topic at his booth at the Wisconsin State Fair.

"People are very excited, they're fired up and people from across the country are coming up to our booth talking to us about who they would like to see as the nominee."

So far, these seven candidates say they are eligible for the Milwaukee primary debate.

Meanwhile, these six candidates, including former Vice President Mike Pence, have yet to meet all the criteria.

In order to get on the debate stage, candidates need to poll at 1 percent or better in at least three national polls.

They’re required to have 40,000 people donate to their campaign, with 200 individual donors in 20 or more states.

Lastly, they have to sign a pledge that they will support the eventual nominee.

“Out of those three, which do you think is most important to qualify for the stage?” Jordan asked.

“Money is important so 40,000 individual donors is very important,” Deleon said. "If they can't reach that threshold, it's going to be very hard for them to compete, especially in a general election."

Deleon says his straw poll at the state fair aligns with the latest national polls.

"President Trump is the clear front-runner from what we're seeing,” Deleon said. "He is leading many of these candidates, a couple miles ahead of them."

Arguably the biggest question leading up to the debate is whether former President Donald Trump will participate after suggesting he doesn’t plan to attend.

As an undecided voter, Young would like to see all qualifying candidates on the debate stage.

"I want to see how it plays out and how all the candidates stand on what they say because this is a pivotal election,” he said.

