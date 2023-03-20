NBC's Chuck Todd talks record spending in WI Supreme Court race and Aaron Rodgers

The record-breaking race for a state Supreme Court seat and Goodbye, Green Bay says Aaron Rodgers.

Political Reporter talked with lifelong Packers fan and moderator of Meet the Press Chuck Todd about this week's big stories.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court race is expected to hit $30 million in campaign ads according to WisPolitics, blowing out the record for any state Supreme Court race in the country.

Right now, Judge Janet Protasiewicz and her supporters have far outspent former Justice Daniel Kelly and his supporters.

"I can't help but wonder, did the primary not go the way some of the conservative money people wanted to see go?" said Todd. "Is there suddenly a belief that this is not a winnable race anymore for the conservative side of the ledger here?"

In the February primary, Protasiewicz outpaced both Kelly and Judge Jennifer Dorow statewide in votes.

The liberal-leaning Milwaukee County Judge also came in second ahead of Kelly, a conservative, in Waukesha County - a traditionally reliable red county for Republicans.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court race is non-partisan, but the race will determine the ideological make-up of the court.

"In talking to some Republican strategists, they're very concerned that the college-educated Republican, doesn't vote Republican anymore," said Todd. "And that's the voter they think they've lost. That really hurts them in these races."

Still no official trade deal yet for Aaron Rodgers.

On Wednesday, the four-time MVP and future Hall of Famer said it was his intention to play for the New York Jets.

If that happens, Rodgers will join a long list of legacy quarterbacks, like Brett Favre, who played for another team at the end of their career than the one that originally brought them fame and fortune.

Todd says all the drama around Rodgers' future brings back memories of what happened with Favre.

"I don’t think we as Packers fans, thought that there could be a more awkward exit of all-time great, somebody whose number will be retiring, somebody who will be in the Ring of Honor," said Todd. "I never thought it could get more awkward than it did with Favre's exit. But I guess Aaron Rodgers said hold my mushroom and watch me."

For better or worse, Todd says both sides probably need a new start but that doesn't mean it wasn't a great partnership for Packers fans and Titletown.

Todd says he has been talking with his son about the still-to-be-worked-out transition.

"I said to him, you know what, in about 10 years, when we do the Ring of Honor ceremony, just like with Favre, we will remember the good times," Todd said. "We might not remember this as much per se and so I'm trying to think positively there."

You can watch Chuck Todd on Meet the Press, Sunday morning at 8 on NBC 26.