Minyon Moore selected as chair of Democratic National Convention in Chicago for 2024 election

MILWAUKEE — The Democratic National Committee named its leadership team for the Democratic National Convention scheduled for Chicago on Aug 19, 2024.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled meanwhile in Milwaukee for July 15-18, 2024. The first RNC presidential debate is set in Milwaukee for Aug. 23, 2023.

According to NBC News, on Tuesday the DNC selected Minyon Moore for convention chair.

The Chicago native was active in President Joe Biden's White House administration. She served as political director in Bill Clinton's administration and as senior adviser for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. Moore currently works as co-chair of the DNC's rules and bylaws committee.

According to a statement from Moore: