Marquette poll shows more support for Trump over DeSantis, Biden and Trump tie

DeSantis courts voters in Iowa as Trump cancels rally due to weather
AP
DeSantis courts voters in Iowa as Trump cancels rally due to weather
Posted at 8:24 AM, Jul 27, 2023
MILWAUKEE — A new Marquette University Law School survey found that among registered voters, support for former President Donald Trump is on the rise, with him earning more support than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The university surveyed 1,005 adults across the country from July 7-12. The results have a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.

Marquette's survey showed 46% of those polled would choose Trump for the Republican Presidential nomination if the election was held today. DeSantis received 22% of the votes, while other candidates earned the remaining percentage.

Table 1: Support for Republican 2024 presidential nomination (Among registered Republicans and independents who lean Republican)

Candidate
Poll dates
7/7-12/23
5/8-18/23
3/13-22/23
Donald Trump
46
46
40
Ron DeSantis
22
25
35
Mike Pence
7
2
5
Nikki Haley
6
4
5
Tim Scott
4
1
*
Chris Christie
1
1
*
Vivek Ramaswamy
1
3
-
Asa Hutchinson
1
*
*
Doug Burgum
1
-
-
Larry Elder
*
1
-
Will Hurd
*
-
-
Francis Suarez
0
-
-
Undecided
12
16
12

If the nomination was just between DeSantis and Trump, Marquette found 54% of the Republicans polled, 54% said they'd vote for Trump while 46% said they'd choose DeSantis. DeSantis had been leading in this poll in previous surveys, but Trump has since overtaken him.

The Marquette University Law School also looked at potential matchups for the 2024 election, including a rematch of 2020 with a Trump vs President Joe Biden election. The university found among likely voters, both Trump and Biden received 50% of the vote.

Marquette said there is strong party-line voting in their results, with little crossover. Among independents, Biden holds a small edge over Trump, Marquette found.

Table 2: Biden vs. Trump vote, with party identification, May and July 2023 (Among registered voters)

Party ID
Candidate
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
July 2023
Total
50
50
Republican
91
8
Independent
46
53
Democrat
10
90

If the race were to come down to DeSantis and Biden, the survey results show DeSantis having a slight edge over Biden, with DeSantis receiving 51% of the votes among registered voters.

Marquette also asked registered voters about abortion, classified documents and Trump's indictment, job approval, and favorability for both parties. You can view the full survey results here.

