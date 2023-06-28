Biden leads in races against Trump, DeSantis: Marquette poll finds

MILWAUKEE — New survey results from the Marquette University Law School show Republicans in Wisconsin would support Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump if the Republican presidential nomination was down to those two candidates.

It also found support for Biden is greater among those polled than that for DeSantis or Trump.

Presidential race findings:

Marquette University conducted its poll from June 8 through June 13, when it spoke to 913 registered voters. 419 of those people were Republicans or Republican-leaning, while 453 were Democrats or Democrat-leaning.

Among the 419 Republicans polled, 31% said they support Trump, 30% support Ron DeSantis, 6% support Mike Pence, 5% back Tim Scott, and 21% said they haven't decided. According to the poll results, when asked if the race for Republican presidential candidate was between Trump and DeSantis, 57% said they would support DeSantis while 41% said Trump.

Table 6: Choice of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents when limited to picking Trump or DeSantis



GOP 1st choice

Donald Trump

Ron DeSantis

Don’t know

DeSantis

1

98

1

Trump

98

2

0

Other candidate

25

74

1

Undecided

28

65

7

Marquette University also looked at results for a potential Biden/Trump race and a Biden/DeSantis race. Those results showed among the 913 registered voters polled, 49% would vote for Biden over Trump, and 47% would support Biden over DeSantis.

(a) DeSantis vs. Biden



Party ID

Ron DeSantis

Joe Biden

Haven’t decided

Don’t know/Refused

Republican

94

2

2

1

Independent

44

52

2

3

Democrat

3

94

2

1



(b) Trump vs. Biden



Party ID

Donald Trump

Joe Biden

Haven’t decided

Don’t know/Refused

Republican

93

5

1

0

Independent

38

56

4

3

Democrat

2

97

1

1



Wisconsin-related findings:

In regard to state-wide elections and approval ratings, Marquette Law School found 57% of the registered voters approve of the job Tony Evers is doing as governor. However, 57% also said they believe Wisconsin is headed on the wrong track. 40% of those polled said Wisconsin is heading in the right direction.

When looking at Senator Tammy Baldwin, 40% of those polled view her favorably while 37% view her unfavorably.

Abortion approval in Wisconsin

The issue of abortion remains a hot topic in Wisconsin and across the country. In its latest poll, Marquette University found that among registered voters polled, 66% said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 31% said it should be illegal in all or most cases.

Marquette found that 32% of those polled say abortion should be legal in all cases (up from 27% a year ago), 34% say it should be legal in most cases, 25% say it should be illegal in most cases, and 6% say it should be illegal in all cases (down from 11% a year ago).

You can read the full survey results here.

