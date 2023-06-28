Watch Now

Election 2020

Actions

Biden leads in races against Trump, DeSantis: Marquette poll finds

Republicans in Wisconsin would support Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump if the Republican presidential nomination was down to those two.
Tension builds between DeSantis and Trump following Miami arraignment
Alex Brandon / AP
Tension builds between DeSantis and Trump following Miami arraignment
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 16:17:06-04

MILWAUKEE — New survey results from the Marquette University Law School show Republicans in Wisconsin would support Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump if the Republican presidential nomination was down to those two candidates.

It also found support for Biden is greater among those polled than that for DeSantis or Trump.

Presidential race findings:

Marquette University conducted its poll from June 8 through June 13, when it spoke to 913 registered voters. 419 of those people were Republicans or Republican-leaning, while 453 were Democrats or Democrat-leaning.

Among the 419 Republicans polled, 31% said they support Trump, 30% support Ron DeSantis, 6% support Mike Pence, 5% back Tim Scott, and 21% said they haven't decided. According to the poll results, when asked if the race for Republican presidential candidate was between Trump and DeSantis, 57% said they would support DeSantis while 41% said Trump.

Table 6: Choice of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents when limited to picking Trump or DeSantis

GOP 1st choice
Donald Trump
Ron DeSantis
Don’t know
DeSantis
1
98
1
Trump
98
2
0
Other candidate
25
74
1
Undecided
28
65
7

Marquette University also looked at results for a potential Biden/Trump race and a Biden/DeSantis race. Those results showed among the 913 registered voters polled, 49% would vote for Biden over Trump, and 47% would support Biden over DeSantis.

(a) DeSantis vs. Biden

Party ID
Ron DeSantis
Joe Biden
Haven’t decided
Don’t know/Refused
Republican
94
2
2
1
Independent
44
52
2
3
Democrat
3
94
2
1

(b) Trump vs. Biden

Party ID
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Haven’t decided
Don’t know/Refused
Republican
93
5
1
0
Independent
38
56
4
3
Democrat
2
97
1
1

Wisconsin-related findings:

In regard to state-wide elections and approval ratings, Marquette Law School found 57% of the registered voters approve of the job Tony Evers is doing as governor. However, 57% also said they believe Wisconsin is headed on the wrong track. 40% of those polled said Wisconsin is heading in the right direction.

When looking at Senator Tammy Baldwin, 40% of those polled view her favorably while 37% view her unfavorably.

Abortion approval in Wisconsin

The issue of abortion remains a hot topic in Wisconsin and across the country. In its latest poll, Marquette University found that among registered voters polled, 66% said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 31% said it should be illegal in all or most cases.

Marquette found that 32% of those polled say abortion should be legal in all cases (up from 27% a year ago), 34% say it should be legal in most cases, 25% say it should be illegal in most cases, and 6% say it should be illegal in all cases (down from 11% a year ago).

You can read the full survey results here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Voter Resources and Information

Your Guide to Elections Where to Vote Check Your Voting Status How to register to vote in Wisconsin How do I request an absentee ballot for an upcoming election? Voting absentee in Wisconsin