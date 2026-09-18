Luxemburg-Casco School District looks to renew operational referendum with vote added to November ballot

LUXEMBURG (NBC 26) — Luxemburg School District leaders say the operational referendum would help the district increase spending by $1.8 million each year until the 2029-30 school year.

Superintendent Jo-Ellen Fairbanks says that if the vote passes, it would go into effect for next school year, after the current referendum of the same value ends. For taxpayers, the mill rate would remain the same.

If the vote fails, 13 full-time positions and five part-time positions will be cut. Fairbanks refused to disclose which departments and schools would be affected the most.

WATCH MIHIR SINHASAN'S FULL STORY:

Luxemburg-Casco School District looks to renew operational referendum

"It would be a huge shakeup within the school district," Fairbanks said. "It would mean larger class sizes. It would be less classes. It would be less programming and less supports for students."

Fairbanks says a community survey from the Luxemburg-Casco School District states that:



89% of respondants rated the district as "Great" or "Good" at delivering a high-quality education.

86% rated the district as "Great" or "Good" at building pride in the community.

85% rated the district as "Great" or "Good" at providing a welcoming and safe learning environment.

NBC 26 will stay with this story ahead of the election on Nov. 3.