ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Some area children got to make a memory Sunday as a pink, floppy-eared friend stopped by the National Railroad Museum.

The train brought the Easter Bunny into Ashwaubenon to play with kids all day.

The museum also hosted crafts, an egg hunt and more.

Museum leaders say this is a good way to spark interest in history, while also having a good time.

“We really try to educate as well as entertain. So when they come to the museum, they get to see historical trains and train memorabilia and at the same time have a fun experience with the Easter Bunny,” said Chris Gustafson, National Railroad Museum.

If you didn't catch the bunny train this weekend, it'll be back in Ashwaubenon next week, both Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m.-to-5 p.m.