Woodworkers carve through Green Bay convention

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Across town at Southwest High School, the Northeastern Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild hosted its annual show and sale.

The show hosted live demonstrations, discussions on new project ideas and sales of people's crafts.

Organizers say thousands attended the event over the weekend.

“Since there's no admission it's kind of a good family event. We get a lot of woodworkers who come through looking for inspiration and ideas, see what other people are building,” said Chuck Druckery, Northeast Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild.

If you're interested in the woodworker’s guild, you can find more information at this link.