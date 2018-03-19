Demonstrators call on Gov. Walker to protect Lake Michigan shipwrecks

TWO RIVERS, Wis. - Dozens of people made a vocal call to Governor Scott Walker to help protect Lake Michigan shipwrecks.

Supporters people rallied in Two Rivers Sunday afternoon.

They're hoping Walker will name a national marine sanctuary on nearby parts of the lake.

The governor recently pulled back the sanctuary nomination.

Demonstrators say it would bring exposure, tourism, and economic development to the area.

"What we want to do is ask the Governor to hear us out and see if we can actually get him to change his mind back to supporting the national marine sanctuary," Maritime Museum CEO Rolf Johnson said.

When Walker pulled back the sanctuary nomination, he cited concerns about unnecessary bureaucratic red tape.

He said local shipwrecks will continue to be protected.