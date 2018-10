ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Voters in Wisconsin can now begin in-person absentee voting, also known as early voting, at their local municipal clerk's office.

Voters can go directly to the clerk's office, fill out a paper ballot in person, and then hand the ballot to the clerk who will seal and sign it.

You will need to show your photo ID for voting when voting by in-person absentee ballot. More information about acceptable photo IDs can be found at www.bringit.wi.gov.

Each city, village and town in Wisconsin is responsible for setting the dates and hours of in-person absentee voting for their municipality. To find the dates and hours for in-person absentee voting where you live, contact your municipal clerk.

Early voting ends 4 days before Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 6.