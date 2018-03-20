EAA to hire 600 temporary positions for EAA AirVENTURE

Emily Beier
8:39 AM, Mar 20, 2018
15 mins ago

EAA AirVenture hiring event tonight

EAA hiring event for EAA AirVenture

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OSHKOSH, Wis. - EAA plans to hire 600 temporary positions for AirVenture 2018.

There will be multiple walk-in opportunities at the EAA AirVenture Museum on the following dates:

Tuesday, March 20 5 - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 10 5 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 14th 9 - 11 a.m.

Wednesday, April 18th 9 - 11 a.m.

Saturday, May 5th 9 - 11 a.m.

Positions available include retail associate, security/event support, camper registration and bartenders.

To apply, retail applicants must be at least 15-years-old, security/event support ages 16-18, camper registration applicants must be at least 18-years-old and bartenders must be 21-years-old.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online HERE.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top