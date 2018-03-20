EAA to hire 600 temporary positions for EAA AirVENTURE

OSHKOSH, Wis. - EAA plans to hire 600 temporary positions for AirVenture 2018.

There will be multiple walk-in opportunities at the EAA AirVenture Museum on the following dates:

Tuesday, March 20 5 - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 10 5 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 14th 9 - 11 a.m.

Wednesday, April 18th 9 - 11 a.m.

Saturday, May 5th 9 - 11 a.m.

Positions available include retail associate, security/event support, camper registration and bartenders.

To apply, retail applicants must be at least 15-years-old, security/event support ages 16-18, camper registration applicants must be at least 18-years-old and bartenders must be 21-years-old.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online HERE.