DNR closing Potawatomi State Park observation tower

"This is a difficult decision for us because we know how much our visitors enjoy climbing this tower for its panoramic views of Sawyer Harbor, Sturgeon Bay and Green Bay, but public safety is always our number one concern," said Ben Bergey, director of the Wisconsin State Park System.
The 75-foot tower has been standing since 1932.
This is the second tower to come down recently. The DNR removed Eagle Tower at Peninsula State Park in 2016. The department says it’s working with partners to build a new tower at that park.
Bergy says there are no plans to replace the one at Potawatomi State Park.