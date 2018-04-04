DNR closing Potawatomi State Park observation tower

Max Grossfeld
8:42 PM, Apr 3, 2018
WI Department of Natural Resources

STURGEON BAY, Wis. - The Department of Natural Resources says it’s permanently closing the observation tower at Potawatomi State Park. 

According to a press release, the department has found significant wood decay in the structure. 

"This is a difficult decision for us because we know how much our visitors enjoy climbing this tower for its panoramic views of Sawyer Harbor, Sturgeon Bay and Green Bay, but public safety is always our number one concern," said Ben Bergey, director of the Wisconsin State Park System.

The 75-foot tower has been standing since 1932. 

This is the second tower to come down recently. The DNR removed Eagle Tower at Peninsula State Park in 2016. The department says it’s working with partners to build a new tower at that park. 

Bergy says there are no plans to replace the one at Potawatomi State Park. 

