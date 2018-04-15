Crews work to clear roads in tough conditions

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Drivers had a difficult time Saturday after a winter storm pummeled the Green Bay area with a strong winter storm.
Lots of wet, heavy snow and high winds led to very slow travel.
Those conditions made it difficult for snow plow drivers as well.
Crews said the snow came earlier than expected, and the heavy snow quickly became difficult to move.
Officials say that they're going to try to use Saturday afternoon's break to try to get ahead of the next round of snow.
"Trying to get the city cleaned up, now in great condition, but travelable. 12 inches of heavy, wet snow is a difficult thing even for big equipment to try to push," Green Bay Street Superintendent Tony Fietzer said.
Crews are urging drivers to stay off the roads.
If anybody does need to go to downtown Green Bay, the parking structures are open and free for drivers.