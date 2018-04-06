Car crashes into downtown Appleton building

APPLETON, Wis. - Appleton Police say no one was hurt after a car crashed into the Gabriel Furniture building in Appleton.



This happened Thursday, about 5:45 p.m. on E. College Avenue.



Police say a vehicle hit the building after a car crash.

After investigation of the building it was determined that there was no structural damage that would present additional hazards. However, several of the glass-pane wall pieces were destroyed from the car hitting the building near the front entrance.



The Appleton Fire Department helped the property owners by securing the building, with a temporary wood frame wall section, until the owners could have insurance company representatives and contractors fix the damage.



The Appleton Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

