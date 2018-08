MADISON, Wis. - Steven Avery’s lawyers are getting potential new evidence after Brendan Dassey's mother gives them a computer.

Avery's attorneys argue this computer could have changed the outcome of his trial.

Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey were convicted in the killing of Teresa Halbach. Their conviction was documented in the Netflix series, "Making a Murderer".

The computer is now being examined by an expert in Chicago.