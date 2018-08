The state is asking a judge to deny Steven Avery's request to present evidence from a recent examination of a computer.

The computer was taken into evidence during the investigation into the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach. Avery's defense argues evidence from the computer could have changed the outcome of Avery’s trial.

Avery is appealing his 2007 conviction for first degree intentional homicide. The trial was the subject of Netflix docuseries, "Making a Murderer."