RANDOM LAKE — Random Lake High School is putting the finishing touches on its new fitness center, which is more than three times the size of its previous facility and will be open to both students and community members.

"Everybody's calling this the Grind House 2.0," said facility supervisor and assistant wrestling coach Shawn Scholler.

The Random Lake team has been transitioning its fitness center to a new location for the past month, with significant improvements including new equipment and better accessibility.

Watch: Random Lake High School unveils expanded fitness center with community access

The facility represents a major upgrade from its previous location. Chase Verbanak, a senior baseball player at Random Lake High School, has been a regular user of the school's fitness facilities.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"During spring break, during winter break, I would drive here so I could use it. It was pretty much my only place to work out, so I used it as much as I could and was in there every day," Verbanak said.

The old space was functional but had limitations. "I would say an old back closet," said Jacob Frias, fitness center manager and high school counselor.

He explained that they relocated the facility to the front of the school and added numerous windows to create a more welcoming environment.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"This new space is about three and a half times the size of the old space," Frias said.

The fitness center is just one component of the Random Lake referendum project that will be completed this fall.

Scholler emphasized the importance of the facility for the community.

"Being a small community, we don't have a Planet Fitness or Anytime Fitness or anything like that," Scholler said.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

The facility will serve not only students and staff but also community members, who have been eagerly anticipating its opening.

"Constant, ongoing question — 'When is it going to be ready? When is it going to be ready? When can we start working out in the new room?'" Scholler noted.

The new center is also fostering connections among users. "It builds a better culture too. I met some people that I never would have met in my life if they didn't come in the weight room," said one participant.

The fitness center will have a soft opening next Monday, with the full launch scheduled for the first day of school.

"Come join us. You're going to enjoy the new space," Scholler invited.

Verbanak expressed his enthusiasm for the new facility: "I'm really excited to be able to use this this year."

Frias added: "We were very intentional with our spaces here. There's something here for everybody."

