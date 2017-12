Armed robbery in Howard

Village of Howard, Wis - The Brown County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Subway restaurant in the 400 block of Cardinal Lane in the Village of Howard.

Three arrested in Manitowoc robbery investigation

They say it happened last night just before 7:30 pm. A knife was used in the robbery, and an undetermined amount of cash was taken. If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff's Office

On Friday, December 29, 2017 at approximately 7:27 pm, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant located at 445 Cardinal Ln, in the Village of Howard. A knife was used in the robbery, and an undetermined amount of cash was taken. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating along with surrounding agencies. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 448-4200.