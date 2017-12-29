Three arrested in Manitowoc armed robbery investigation

MANITOWOC, Wis. - Police say they have their suspect, a teen, after an armed robbery in Manitowoc.

Police were searching for that suspect, but ended up arresting three people.

Manitowoc police say they've arrested 2 teens and a 38-year-old man.

One, a 17-year-old from Manitowoc, is accused of armed robbery.

Another, a 17-year-old man, is arrested on a probation hold, and the 38 year old is accused of obstructing an officer. More charges could be coming.

“This investigation is ongoing. Leads are being followed up on a separate charge, as well as others that may be involved,” said David Vorpahl, Manitowoc Police.

Police say this all began when the 17 year old held up a CVS employee with a knife on Tuesday, demanding money and that she not call the police.

That employee is back to work Thursday. While she couldn't comment on camera, she tells us she's still a little shaken up.

Police say they tried to track down the accused robber, but he'd run away from home.

Police say they did find the 38-year-old suspect in that home.

Officers say they found the other 17-year-old in the same house they found the accused robber.

“It's satisfying to protect the victims and the and the citizens of the community. Unfortunately, they made some poor choices and they're going to be held accountable,” said Vorphal.

NBC26 is not naming the suspects until they've been formally charged.

