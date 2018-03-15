Appleton Police investigate gunfire at southside apartment complex

Appleton officers are investigating an early afternoon disturbance which erupted with gunfire at a southside apartment complex.

Officers were dispatched at 2:12 p.m. Thursday to an apartment complex in the 500 block of West Schindler Place on the report of gunshots. Multiple callers told dispatchers a disturbance, outside of the apartment buildings, had escalated into shots being fired. Several vehicles were reported to be leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Responding officers did not locate anyone with injuries at the scene. Fox Crossing Police and Menasha Police assisted with securing the area of the shooting.

An officer responding toward the apartment complex saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on South Oneida Street. He lost sight of the vehicle due to its speed. A short time later, a citizen saw a similar vehicle crossing the Lawe Street bridge. An item was thrown from the passenger compartment of the vehicle into the Fox River. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team is assisting our agency with potential recovery of the object.

The aforementioned vehicle was located and stopped in downtown Appleton at about 2:30 p.m., and two occupants were taken into custody for questioning. The vehicle was impounded.

The Appleton Police Department is continuing their investigation at several sites around the city, looking for another vehicle and several people who may have knowledge of the incidents.

Those with information about the incident are asked to call Sgt. Schira at the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500 or use the “REPORT” feature on the Appleton Police Department phone app.