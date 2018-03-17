AP source: Packers sign Bears' Kyle Fuller to offer sheet

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller to an offer sheet, a person familiar with the situation said Friday.

Fuller is the Bears’ transition player, and the tag gives Chicago five days to match the offer.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team has announced the signing. The Chicago Tribune first reported the move.

The 26-year-old Fuller is considered a key player for Chicago’s defense. The tag announced last week guarantees Fuller $12.9 million next season.

The Bears the face the possibility of letting Fuller go to their NFC North rival if they don’t match the offer.