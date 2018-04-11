14-year-old admits to school threat in Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. - Shawano Police say a 14-year-old has admitted to creating a school threat at Sturgeon Park. They believe it was joke, but police are still referring the teen to the Shawano County District Attorney for possible charges.

The threat was found April 4th written in the snow. Officers said the message said "I go shoot up school." While they didn't believe it was credible, they say they do take all threats seriously. They placed extra patrols at Shawano schools as a precaution.

The week prior to that message, on March 26th, authorities investigated a threatening message found written on a table at Memorial Park. It read "I am going to shoot up the school."

Investigators do not believe the 14-year-old who confessed to the April 4th message was also responsible for the first threat. Police Chief Dan Mauel said they do not believe the teen had any intentions of harming anyone.

Chief Mauel said the school district has been informed of this break in the case.