Authorities investigate possible school threat

SHAWANO, Wis. - Authorities are investigating a possible school threat, after a threatening message was found written on a park table Monday night.

The Shawano County School District said the note was found in Memorial around 5:30 p.m. Monday. They say it reads "I am going to shoot up the school".

It's unclear when the note was written and it did not talk about a specific date or school.

The school district says Shawano Police will have extra patrols around area schools on Tuesday. They are not sure about the credibility of the note, but the school district says they take all threats seriously.