Increased patrol at Shawano schools after alleged threat

SHAWANO, Wis. - The Shawano Police Department says they will have more patrols at Shawano schools Thursday after an alleged threat found written in the snow.

The threat was found before 7 p.m. Wednesday night in the area of Sturgeon Park. Officers say the message in the snow said "I go shoot up school."

Shawano police and the school district released a statement saying they're unsure of the credibility of the messages but that they take any threat seriously, adding student and staff safety is of utmost importance.

Last week Police and the district were taking these same precautions after a city employee found an alleged threat at a different park.