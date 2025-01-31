New London Police issue update on controversial policy regarding stray animal pickup

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Following my broadcast story, I received a statement from Dr. Kyle Ruedinger, DVM from the Wolf River Veterinary Clinic.

"We are proud to provide exceptional veterinary medical services to our community. We urge all cities and townships to collaborate with local humane societies and rescues to care for stray, neglected, and unwanted animals who are waiting for adoption. Our medical facility is only able to appropriately serve a small number of ownerless animals on a short-term basis. Nationwide, we have a crisis with the number of animals in shelters, and millions of pets are being euthanized each year. Even locally, shelters are often overcapacity. A shortage of adopters is one reason, among many, why healthy adoptable pets are being euthanized. Everyone is able to help by spaying and neutering all their pets, ensuring animals have identification including microchipping, and supporting their local animal rescues and shelters by adopting and fostering, volunteering, and donating."

(The following is a previous edition of the story before new updates.)

A controversial decision by the New London Police Department had animal lovers up in arms this week, but the department appears to be backing down after facing widespread criticism.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

In a new statement released Thursday, the department said it is now in discussions with an organization to work out a contract to help with stray animals.

“The New London P.D. has been contacted by a couple of organizations. We’re currently in discussions with an organization trying to work out the logistics and a contract to help with the stray animals,” the statement said.

This reversal comes just two days after the department announced on Facebook that the Wolf River Vet Clinic would no longer accept stray cats and dogs due to increased costs and a lack of adoptions. That initial announcement stated that if an animal was found without a tag or microchip, police would release it back into the streets "in the hopes that they will go back home."

The decision sparked outrage online, with residents voicing concerns about animal welfare.

Kent Rusch, a local funeral director/owner and dog owner, was among those who spoke out.

“The dog is a part of our family. And, you know, it should be treated as such, and with respect, and dignity. Just like a kid, almost,” Rusch said.

Rusch, who owns Aspen, a comfort dog that helps calm people during difficult times, said he first heard of the decision from a colleague.

The police department’s initial announcement also mentioned Sleepy Creek Pet Lodge and Walker Family Veterinary Hospital as alternatives for stray animals. Sleepy Creek declined to comment, while Dr. Andrew Walker of Walker Family Veterinary Hospital clarified that his clinic could only examine injured dogs, not take them in, due to a lack of holding facilities.

“You know, I get it, though. That it’s expensive to, you know, keep animals housed and fed and keep them well. And, it’s unfortunate,” Rusch said.

I also contacted city leaders about the matter. The ones who responded say they will wait until the next city council meeting on February 13 to officially address the situation.