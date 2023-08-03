Witness reports man carried away on stretcher after 'critical incident' at gas station in Neenah

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Neenah Police said that South Commercial Street would be closed from from Orange Street to Winneconne Avenue because of a "critical incident."

The police said the closure would be lengthy while they conducted their investigation, but they said no threats remain to the public.

The street will stay closed while officers investigate. Police said they would update the public when the roadway reopens.

Renee Schroeder lives across the street from the gas station. She said she saw the incident as it unfolded.

"I heard sirens. I seen a guy pull up in a car. Then all of a sudden I seen an unmarked car come up. He pulled something out of the back of his trunk," Schroeder said. She thought it looked like a gun.

"Next thing you know, there were shots fired. Another truck came up. All the cops came. They pull a guy out. They take the guy off in a stretcher... and that was it," Schroeder said.

"I heard like squealing, like car squealing," Schroeder said. "I mean, it was that quick. All I heard was two cars come in after the guy was already in the gas station. Next thing you know, he gets out within seconds."

