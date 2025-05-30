Update: No injuries after fire breaks out at Neenah Foundry; Cause under investigation

UPDATE: No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at Neenah Foundry on Thursday night, according to the Neenah Fire Rescue.

Assistant Chief Jerry Mavroff tells NBC 26 the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the monetary damage is still unknown at this time.

The fire was contained within three hours.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office confirms to NBC 26 that crews are battling a fire that broke out this evening at Neenah Foundry, plant two.

That's on the 2100 block of Brooks Avenue.

Video sent to us by a viewer, that she took around 8:30 p.m., shows the heavy black smoke and flames pouring out of the building earlier this evening.

Watch that video, from NBC 26 News at 10, here:

Fire breaks out at Neenah Foundry plant

