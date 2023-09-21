Watch Now
SWAT teams respond to search warrant near downtown Neenah

Two SWAT teams assisted Outagamie County sheriffs execute a search warrant Wednesday afternoon at a house on Washington Avenue in Neenah. The scene is now clear and the Neenah Police Department says there is no threat to the public.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 12:09:57-04
  • Neenah Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff SWAT teams assisted Outagamie County Sheriff to serve a search warrant at a house on Washington Avenue at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday
  • The incident occurred across the street from the Neenah Joint School District administration building
  • Outagamie County Sheriff deputies took one man into custody
  • Deputies searched a blue Audi vehicle, a standalone tool shed and the house
  • Law enforcement departed the scene at about 4:45 p.m.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm Karl Winter in Neenah, where law enforcement has now cleared up from this scene, but earlier, multiple SWAT teams searched this house near downtown.

Winnebago County and Neenah Police SWAT teams served a search warrant just after noon at this house on Washington Avenue, right across the street from the Neenah Joint School District. Outagamie County Sheriff deputies took one man into custody, and then continued to search the house, a tool shed and at least one vehicle. Deputies have removed several items from the house, and then departed the scene with the man in custody.

The Neenah Police Department says this was a multi-agency effort and that there is no threat to the public.

