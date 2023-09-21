SWAT teams respond to search warrant near downtown Neenah

Neenah Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff SWAT teams assisted Outagamie County Sheriff to serve a search warrant at a house on Washington Avenue at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday

I'm Karl Winter in Neenah, where law enforcement has now cleared up from this scene, but earlier, multiple SWAT teams searched this house near downtown.

Winnebago County and Neenah Police SWAT teams served a search warrant just after noon at this house on Washington Avenue, right across the street from the Neenah Joint School District. Outagamie County Sheriff deputies took one man into custody, and then continued to search the house, a tool shed and at least one vehicle. Deputies have removed several items from the house, and then departed the scene with the man in custody.

The Neenah Police Department says this was a multi-agency effort and that there is no threat to the public.