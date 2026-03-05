NEENAH (NBC 26) — A student has been arrested in connection with terrorist threats made against Neenah Middle School, and classes are expected to resume on Thursday with a heightened police presence.

Neenah Police Chief Aaron Olseon said the suspect was taken into custody within 15 hours of the threat being reported.

"We are asking that he be criminally charged for terrorist threats, which is a felony," Olseon said.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Student arrested after terrorist threat targets Neenah Middle School, officials say

On Tuesday evening, the Neenah Joint School District received information from the Neenah Police Department about a potential threat to school safety targeting Neenah Middle School. On Wednesday, one student was arrested in connection with the threats.

Neenah Joint School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Harrison said the student arrested was the originator of social media comments that started the investigation.

Police did not go into further detail about the nature of the threats, only that they are seeking terrorist threat charges.

Both officials addressed speculation and rumors that flooded social media on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"School safety is critically important to all of us, and participating in these online rumor mills can hamper police investigations and compromise student well-being," Harrison said.

Online rumors were fueled by a separate investigation that began on Sunday evening, centered on vague threatening messages one Neenah Middle School student sent to others. Harrison said the students involved in that threat — which was deemed not credible — have been identified and will be disciplined.

Harrison emphasized that the two incidents are unrelated.

"It is important to indicate that those potential threat was completely separate from comments posted online this week that were deemed not credible," Harrison said.

NBC26 spoke with Amber and David Pfeifer, parents with 3 children in the Neenah School District, about their concerns.

"These are our kids, we're allowed to ask questions, we're allowed to know what's going on. The vagueness of it, I'm over it. So we let our kids stay home," the Pfeifers said.

City and school officials say classes will be back in person on Thursday, with a heightened police presence.